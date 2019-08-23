Castle (CSTL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a total market capitalization of $43,210.00 and $41.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00910211 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004033 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001034 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 14,772,765 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,161 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

