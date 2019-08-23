CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Acquires $64,000.00 in Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 20,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,086.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wei-Wu He also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Wei-Wu He acquired 160,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $507,200.00.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $306.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,111,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 372,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,126,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 75,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

