CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Acquires $64,000.00 in Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 20,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,086.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Wei-Wu He also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Wei-Wu He acquired 160,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $507,200.00.
Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $306.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.08.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CASI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
