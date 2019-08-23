carVertical Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $40,067.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00263220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.01304565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022110 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00096279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000418 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.