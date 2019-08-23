Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Given a $118.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $118.00 price target on Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.11.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE:CRI traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.35. 30,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.52.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 140,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.