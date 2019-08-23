Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) were down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.19, approximately 3,229,113 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,182,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRZO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $758.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,272.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $226,080 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRZO. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $14,487,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,086.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $10,299,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 186.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 643,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,154.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 532,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 490,026 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

