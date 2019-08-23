Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) rose 17.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.94 and last traded at $79.94, approximately 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Cargojet alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.