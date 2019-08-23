CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CareDx reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 38.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of CDNA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.68. 153,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.90. CareDx has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 14,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $570,584.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,996.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,305 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

