Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $106,911,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 28.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,150,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,901,000 after buying an additional 1,808,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 236.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,296,000 after buying an additional 1,436,412 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $37,929,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,447,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after buying an additional 720,871 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. 1,290,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

