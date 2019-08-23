Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.48, 211,950 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 334,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, July 5th. Cormark cut their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Haywood Securities downgraded Capstone Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,470.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$669,273.50.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

