Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.32 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.64.

GOOS stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.03. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Canada Goose by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,969,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

