Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) was down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 124,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

