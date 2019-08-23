Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.42. 2,401,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,209. Cameco has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,637,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after buying an additional 1,189,192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,326,000 after buying an additional 213,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,813,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,204,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,036,000 after purchasing an additional 449,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 7.0% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,382,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,484,000 after purchasing an additional 415,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

