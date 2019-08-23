Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) Receives $52.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.40.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. First Analysis lowered Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
NYSE:CBM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 673,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,782. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cambrex has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.36.
Cambrex Company Profile
Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.
