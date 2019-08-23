Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) Receives $52.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. First Analysis lowered Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Cambrex alerts:

NYSE:CBM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 673,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,782. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cambrex has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cambrex in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambrex by 2,725.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cambrex by 31.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cambrex in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cambrex by 67.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.