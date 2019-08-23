Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.11

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $3.92. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 13,293 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on Calithera Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $204.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, insider Susan Molineaux acquired 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $200,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $7,550,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $3,289,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $2,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 32.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 515,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $1,170,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.