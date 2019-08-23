Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $1.58. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 38,102 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFW shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$2.20 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, August 16th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.98, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

