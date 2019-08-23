Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.58

Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 577199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cactus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cactus by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 141,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

