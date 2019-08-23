Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRKS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Brooks Automation by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $2,128,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $136,653.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.