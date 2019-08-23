Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPY. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,968,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 83,272 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 858.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

