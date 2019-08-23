Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,721,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313,644 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 3.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $465,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 225,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $2,947,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,279,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,070,000 after purchasing an additional 398,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,693,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. 592,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $52.09.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

