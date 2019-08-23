Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price at $33.86

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on shares of StoneCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $11,810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,539,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.