Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price at $33.86

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on shares of StoneCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $11,810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,539,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.