Brokerages Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT at $71.00

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 530,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,162. First Solar has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Bueter sold 27,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,676,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $557,127.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,855 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 1.6% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Solar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,895 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

