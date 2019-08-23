Brokerages Set First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Target Price at $17.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $19,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 209,096 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 317,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

FCF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 4,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,011. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

