Brokerages Set ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) PT at $3.17

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFMS. BidaskClub cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BTIG Research cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of CFMS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 30,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.64. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $140.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.28.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 92.18% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 23,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $99,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,078.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Weiner sold 10,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $44,670.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,253,298 shares of company stock worth $4,150,793 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ConforMIS by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 144,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ConforMIS by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,689 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

