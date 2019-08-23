Brokerages Expect PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post $341.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.40 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $280.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners set a $47.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

PDCE stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 73,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,541. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

