Brokerages Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Banco Santander raised Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Santander raised Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,020. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.92. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 93,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

