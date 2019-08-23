Brokerages Expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). Blucora posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell sold 4,126 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $132,939.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Slagle Zappone sold 6,432 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $202,736.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,558 shares of company stock worth $627,976 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,722,000 after buying an additional 192,034 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 389,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the second quarter worth approximately $7,207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 50.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. Blucora has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.58.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

