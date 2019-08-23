Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. ACCO Brands also posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.89 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 19,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $189,781.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $13,137,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

ACCO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,287. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $936.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

