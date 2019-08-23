Brokerages Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report $9.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $14.25 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $1.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 704.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $36.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $78.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.26 million, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $175.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Denali Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $140,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $1,847,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,407,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,003 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,702.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 775,358 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $15,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 604,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,335. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.66. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 2.12.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

