Brokerages Anticipate Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce sales of $359.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.25 million to $364.86 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $362.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $35.57. 2,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $18,173,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 303.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 486,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after buying an additional 366,192 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $5,524,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 30.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 115,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.