Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ BCLI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 349.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 52,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

