BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by H D Vest Advisory Services

H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in BP were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 18.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 51.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BP by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $250,090,000 after acquiring an additional 989,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 80.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,516,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $153,748,000 after acquiring an additional 145,348 shares in the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. 1,938,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,830,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $47.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

