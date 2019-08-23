BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in BP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 50,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in BP by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in BP by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

BP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. 384,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,830,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

