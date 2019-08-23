BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in BP were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BP. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in BP by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in BP by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $47.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

