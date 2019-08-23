Bodycote (LON:BOY) PT Lowered to GBX 735 at Berenberg Bank

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 866.25 ($11.32).

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 694 ($9.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 735.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 794.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 646 ($8.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,022 ($13.35).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

