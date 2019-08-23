Blue Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $159.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 44.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and YoBit. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $441,437.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.55 or 0.04873581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00046723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000269 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

