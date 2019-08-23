Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.71. Blonder Tongue Labs shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 420 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Blonder Tongue Labs from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

