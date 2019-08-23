BLOCKv (VEE) Price Reaches $0.0021

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BLOCKv has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $1,116.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00261474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.01308017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095039 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000414 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, IDEX, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

