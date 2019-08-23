BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s 8th Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr makes up 2.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 37.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 10.3% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 21.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the second quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of BDJ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,399. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

