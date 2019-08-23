BitTorrent 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.56 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and UPbit. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $135.03 million and $32.56 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00261829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.01306074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00095314 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.