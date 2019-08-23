Bitradio Market Cap Reaches $105,285.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. Bitradio has a total market cap of $105,285.00 and $86.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017333 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000926 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,826,653 coins and its circulating supply is 7,826,649 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

