BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0002

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $900,102.00 and approximately $2,444.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00495018 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00135077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002413 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,085,928,257 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

