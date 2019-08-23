Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00006752 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $131.00 million and $4.44 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003929 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001770 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 121.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00066187 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Crex24, Binance, Exrates, YoBit, OKEx, BigONE, CoinBene, Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, Indodax, Bithumb and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

