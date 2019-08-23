Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will report earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.40) and the lowest is ($3.35). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($9.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.67) to ($8.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($3.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26).

Several research firms have commented on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $89.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $107,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $188,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,587,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,423,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $900,675. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $3,541,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $782,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 274,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,487. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.24. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $67.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

