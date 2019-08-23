BidaskClub Upgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Hold

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $754.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.92 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 755.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.