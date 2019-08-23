BidaskClub Upgrades GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to “Buy”

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GDS. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. GDS has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.84 and a beta of 3.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of GDS by 6.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 100.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 93.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

