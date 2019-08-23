BidaskClub Lowers Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

