BidaskClub Lowers Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medidata Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Dougherty & Co cut Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair cut Medidata Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim cut Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Medidata Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medidata Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDSO opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91. Medidata Solutions has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $98.60.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

