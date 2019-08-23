BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Lowered to “Sell” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,242. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

