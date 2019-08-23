BEST (NYSE:BEST) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BEST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BEST from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90. BEST has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that BEST will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

