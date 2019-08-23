Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 4.5%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) shares were down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, approximately 1,890,363 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 432% from the average daily volume of 355,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $194.76 million and a P/E ratio of -21.58.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

